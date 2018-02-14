Sugardem Gh prepares free food for men on Valentine's Day

news

Valentine’s day is a time where people share the love in various forms.

Today (February 14, 2018), a Ghanaian feminism group Sugardem Gh, cooked for men to enjoy their meal for free.

The women gathered at the forecourt of Joy FM in Accra to show that cooking for your man is not slavery.

The convenor of the group Afia Pokua popularly referred to as Vim Lady said they believe in feminism but do not subscribe to the use of force to fight for female rights.

“We believe in the same thing with Pepperdem, we believe in feminism. The objectives are similar is the approaches that are different. We only think it should be done in a persuasive way. We want to work together with the men. We do not want to antagonise them.”

Vim Lady who is also Adom FM’s News Editor showed some men who came to help the women cook and serve others who were present.

She explained that it was all about a healthy partnership between men and women.

“We are all working together.”

She said that in the future they will advocate a lot more for women’s rights and ensure that women take their rightful positions wherever they are.