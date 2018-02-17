Suhuyini votes against Amidu's approval as special prosecutor

news

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini has voted against the approval Martin Amidu as the nation's first Special Prosecutor.

He said he voted against President Akufo-Addo's nominee for the job because he is not "suitable" for the job.

"With the vetting of Martin Amidu, all minority members on the committee voted for him, all majority members voted for him but I voted against him. I think that he’s very competent for the office but I don’t think he is suitable,” the lawmaker said on Joy FM's Personality Profile on Thursday.

It will be recalled that during Mr Amidu's vetting, Mr Suhuyini raised concerns that he looks too aggressive and vindictive for the post he has accepted to occupy.

“I have lived in harmony with decent people for 66 years. I can’t live in harmony with criminals,” he said in response.

He stressed that crimes should be separated from party politics or any other considerations and deal with perpetrators in order to fight the canker of corruption in the country