Home > News > Local >

Suhuyini votes against Amidu's approval as special prosecutor


Appointments Committee Suhuyini votes against Amidu's approval as special prosecutor

He said he voted against President Akufo-Addo's nominee for the job because he is not "suitable" for the job.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Alhassan Suhuyini
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini has voted against the approval Martin Amidu as the nation's first Special Prosecutor.

He said he voted against President Akufo-Addo's nominee for the job because he is not "suitable" for the job.

READ MORE: Atuguba sparks fury over research on political leanings of judges

"With the vetting of Martin Amidu, all minority members on the committee voted for him, all majority members voted for him but I voted against him. I think that he’s very competent for the office but I don’t think he is suitable,” the lawmaker said on Joy FM's Personality Profile on Thursday.

It will be recalled that during Mr Amidu's vetting, Mr Suhuyini raised concerns that he looks too aggressive and vindictive for the post he has accepted to occupy.

“I have lived in harmony with decent people for 66 years. I can’t live in harmony with criminals,” he said in response.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu ready to work with Anas to fight corruption

He stressed that crimes should be separated from party politics or any other considerations and deal with perpetrators in order to fight the canker of corruption in the country

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption: Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports Corruption Martin Amidu to investigate stolen money in offshore accounts - reports
In Kumasi: 4 cars burnt as fire guts mechanic shop at Sofoline In Kumasi 4 cars burnt as fire guts mechanic shop at Sofoline
In Western Region: 42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises' 7-year-old Ghanaian In Western Region 42-year-old Nigerian 'sodomises' 7-year-old Ghanaian
Hilarious: Facebook user makes cheating boyfriend write: "I won’t cheat no more" two hundred and forty times Hilarious Facebook user makes cheating boyfriend write: "I won’t cheat no more" two hundred and forty times
Odorkor Bomb Scare: Police conclude investigations into 'ISIS' suspects Odorkor Bomb Scare Police conclude investigations into 'ISIS' suspects
Politics: Atuguba sparks fury over research on political leanings of judges Politics Atuguba sparks fury over research on political leanings of judges

Recommended Videos

Ebony's Death: Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viral
Local News: ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia Local News ‘I was healed by the hand of God’ – Dr. Bawumia
Job Creation: Free SHS Could Worsen Unemployment Situation – Amissah-Arthur Job Creation Free SHS Could Worsen Unemployment Situation – Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 Revelations Ebony's father is Illuminati - Self-styled evangelist allegesbullet
2 Feminism You're a disgrace to your families - Counsellor Lutterodt...bullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Health Issues Expectant mothers are taking pills to get...bullet
5 Litigation Issues At long last, is this a sigh of relief over...bullet
6 In Upper West Region Wa Airport set to begin operations soonbullet
7 Valentine's Day This group gave disabled children chocolate...bullet
8 Appointments Committee Suhuyini votes against Amidu's...bullet
9 Homosexuals Six people arrested for attempting to lynch...bullet
10 In Eastern Region Four persons arrested for killing...bullet

Related Articles

Politics Atuguba sparks fury over research on political leanings of judges
Corruption Fight Martin Amidu ready to work with Anas to fight corruption
Road Death Toll Nana Addo expresses concern on recent spate of road accidents
Special Prosecutor I was coerced into writing apology letter to Mills – Amidu
Citizen Vigilante 6 times Martin Amidu’s vetting created the perfect meme for the Internet
Special Prosecutor Deputy Speaker backs Martin Amidu, amidst lawsuit from NDC
Nana Addo-led Government The NPP government is all talk and no action - Alhassan Suhini
Former AG 'I don't know what corruption is' -Betty Mould-Iddrisu
Political Appointments President Akufo-Addo suspends Upper West Regional Minister
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to be grilled on February 13

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT, Capital bankbullet
5 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet
6 Video Bishop Charles Agyin-Asare prays for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiabullet
7 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to grow...bullet
8 News On Street Children Stop giving money to street...bullet
9 Regional News Volta Region has the lowest crime rate- IGPbullet
10 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in...bullet

Local

Judiciary Online case filing to be introduced in March
Dr Eugene Dordoye
Mental Healthcare Embattled Ankaful Hospital Director fired
Illicit Drugs Volta, Ashanti and Brong Ahafo region top in wee production
Video Old Continentals storm Ministry of Education to submit petition against hall conversion