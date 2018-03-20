Supreme Court adjourns petition on Montie 3 case

news

The Supreme Court has adjourned the case where some three private legal practitioners are challenging the constitutionality of former President John Mahama's decision in granting Presidential pardon for the Montie 3 who were jailed for contempt of court in 2016.

The justices of the court took the decision due to the failure of the lawyers of the plaintiffs to file their memorandum of agreed issues on time.

The visibly unhappy judges openly questioned the lawyers why they had delayed despite a one year hold of the case.

In the consolidated suit the plaintiffs Nana Asante Bediatuo, Elipklim Agbemeva and Alfred Yeboah contend that Mahama cannot arrogate unto himself powers exclusively within the bosom of the judiciary by the constitution of Ghana.

They further are pleading with the court to declare as null and void and of no effect, the purported pardon granted by former President Mahama of a remission of the punishment of a 4-month jail term imposed on Alistair Nelson, Godwin Ako Gunn and Salifu Masse.

The montie 3 namely, Alistair Nelson, Godwin Ako Gunn and Salifu Masse were part of a political talk show on Accra-based Montie FM who were jailed July 27, 2016, following threats, made live on radio, to kill some judges whose judgements they disagreed with.