Suspected Lebanese rapist grated bail


Rabih Haddad Suspected Lebanese rapist granted bail

Rabih Haddad was granted bail of GH¢500,000 with two sureties to be justified.

The Lebanese national Rabih Haddad accused of allegedly raping his house help has been granted bail by an Accra High court.

Haddad was granted bail of GH¢500,000 with two sureties to be justified. 

READ MORE: Suspected Lebanese rapist on oxygen support at Ridge hospital

He has been charged to deposit his passport at the registry of the court and report to the district court where the substantive case will continue.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Kofi Doku of the High court said, enough time had been to given the prosecution to search for evidence and could not continue to keep the accused person in custody due to their failure to gather the evidence they require.

Haddad Rabih, was arrested in December 2017 after he was said to have forcibly had sex with the 19 year old victim in the absence of his wife and other occupants of his household.

READ ALSO: Family Of Lebanese ‘rapist’ thrown out of Airport home

According to the victim, the day of the incident was the fourth time the accused person had raped her.

She said the accused person threw her out of the room after raping her twice on Saturday and bled profusely.

She was, however, able to get help from some police officers on duty at a nearby house, who arrested the suspect and took him to the Airport Police Station days after his arrest, Haddad fell ill with what is suspected to be a heart condition and has been on admission at the hospital since then.

