Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Suspension of presidential staffer "Petty and ridiculous"


Issues "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending presidential staffer

Dr Donkor, who works as a Policy and Communication Analyst at the Jubilee House, was suspended for saying he he does not deal with footsoliders, a term for activists of political parties.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The suspension of presidential staffer Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor has been described as "petty and ridiculous."

READ MORE: Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over foot soldier comment

Dr Donkor, who works as a Policy and Communication Analyst at the Jubilee House, was suspended for saying he does not deal with footsoliders, a term for activists of political parties.

A statement from the Chief of Staff  Frema Osei-Opare announcing her suspension said: "My attention has been drawn to some unsavoury comments attributed to Dr Louise Carol Serwaa Donkor, the Policy and Communication Analyst, at your outfit.

“These comments sought to disparage a section of the Ghanaian society, a conduct which is unacceptable to this Office. Consequently, you are directed to suspend Dr Donkor from office for a period of thirty days beginning the 13th day of June, 2018."

Commenting on the matter, a member of feminist group Pepper Dem Ministries and a friend of Dr Donkor, Ms Felicity Nelson, slammed the government over the decision to suspend her friend.

 “Right now, I think that we are actually going into an era in which we are doing government by foot soldiers. … There was no mention of NPP or NDC, so, I’m quite surprised that NPP people have taken it so personally,” she said on Accra-based Class FM.

READ MORE: Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they go through divorce process

“I think even they [Presidency] know that it is so petty and so ridiculous… Why didn’t they say that: ‘We want to appease our foot soldiers because we failed to give them jobs, we failed to give them the healthcare they deserve, we don’t give them ambulances if they go to the hospitals, no oxygen, we haven’t given you the factories we promised … so what we are going to do is that we are going to use this to distract them from the things that we have actually failed to provide’, so, that’s what this really is and I’m so appalled, I’m really appalled … I’m so ashamed to be Ghanaian today because I actually voted for this government, today I am ashamed”, Ms Nelson fumed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Security: Fake army captain arrested Security Fake army captain arrested
In Central Region: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Eid al-Fitr: Mahama greets Muslims Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslims
Ramadan Festival: Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak Ramadan Festival Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy Eid Mubarak
#Number12: We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas #Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas
#Numer12: Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself #Numer12 Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako Anas Expose #12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako
Local News: Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover Local News Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur



Top Articles

1 Ghana Card Pressure group drags National Identification Authority to courtbullet
2 Tech Google to open first African AI research centre in Ghanabullet
3 Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslimsbullet
4 Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithurbullet
5 Power Theft Two churches charged with illegal connection of powerbullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 #Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated –...bullet
8 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
9 The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for...bullet
10 In Ashanti Region 174 died from road accidents between...bullet

Related Articles

Ghana Politics Chief of Staff suspends Hosanna Louise Carol over foot soldier comment
Defamation Asenso-Boakye sues A Plus for GHS 20m
The Lithurs Divorce Tony Lithur asks Ghanaians for privacy as they go through divorce process
Resolute You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't
Dedication I didn't take any allowance from Korle Bu – Dismissed CEO
In Accra 3 shot, others injured after clashes in Jamestown
Agitations Korle-Bu staff protest firing of CEO by Akufo-Addo
CEO’s Dismissal K’Bu staff protest CEO’s dismissal
Dismissal Korle-Bu CEO Dr Felix Anyah sacked
Court Case Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Anas Aremeyaw Anas I’m open to critical scrutiny – Investigative Journalist
Dr Felix Anyah
No Bed Syndrome Dr Anyah accuses Health Ministry of 'squandering' $55m
Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Special Development Initiatives
Healthcare Ghana to get more ambulances soon - Hawa Koomson
Paperless System Demand for papers at ports amount to corruption - Bawumia