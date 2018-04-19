Teenagers flogged by Obinim for having sex missing

news

The two teenagers who were flogged by Founder and General Overseer of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim for fornicating are reported missing.

In 2016, Bishop Obinim made headlines for flogging the hapless pregnant girl and her boyfriend during a church service which led to his arrest.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah, due to the difficulty in locating the victims, the Police has served a criminal summons on Obinim's church administrator.

He said the prosecution is having a tough time in locating the two teenagers to appear before the court to testify in the case.

He added that the church administrator initially brought the victims to the Police hence reason for serving the criminal summons on him.

Meanwhile lawyer for Obinim, Mr Ralph Opoku Adusei who obtained the criminal summons and returned same attached with a letter to the Police.

He apologised for the absence of Obinim and his pastor, Kinsley Baah as they were not in court. Solomon Abraham another pastor and the third accused were however in court.

Mr Adusei explained that he returned the criminal summons because it was not the duty of his clients to provide the prosecution the whereabouts of the victims.

According to him, the law did not make provisions for an accused to assist prosecution to build their case against his clients.

He said his clients did not know the whereabouts of the victims but heard that they have left for Bunkprugu Yunyoo in the Northern Region.

The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku advised that criminal summons should be served on the last person who had custody of the victims.

The matter has been adjourned to May 9.

Background

The controversial pastor who was angered by the couple's amorous activity which has led to a pregnancy in 2016 took the law into his hands and lashed the young man on his bare back before turning to the girl flogging her mercilessly with a belt in the full glare of his congregation.

Throughout the punishment, Obinim is heard questioning the jobless youngman why he got the girl pregnant when he has no finances for her upkeep and the upbringing of the unborn child.

The girl who was unable to stand the flogging attempts to escape, but she was held by henchmen of the Bishop to enable the bishop mete out more beatings.

After subjecting the two to severe flogging for several minutes, Obinim orders his junior pastors to remove their belts and subject the couple to more flogging.