This is why your taps might not be flowing this dry season

news

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has indicated that it will begin rationing water supply in most parts of the country soon due to the onset of the dry season.

In a statement released by the management of GWCL, it stated that water supply will be rationed to ensure equitable distribution.

The GWCL indicated that they are experiencing some challenges with water supply in Accra and most parts of the country due to the onset of the dry season, and that “the situation has led to intermittent water supply in most cities and towns in the country.”

READ ALSO: Occupy Ghana to sue Births and Deaths over blacklisted names

They, therefore, advised the general public to be measured in their water consumption.

“It must be emphasized that during this season, a number of consumers resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles etc. The dry season is on and consumers with greater dependence on rainwater have also compounded the problem by taking to treated water use. These practices ease the pressures in the pipelines thereby causing low pressure and no flow in some areas, especially areas located in high elevations.”

“Management of GWCL is very much concerned about the serious impact of the water situation in the country and wish to assure the general public that, the company is working assiduously to undertake the necessary steps aimed at improving the water delivery in the Country,” the statement added.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 2 escapees and 3 accomplices in connection with Kwabenya jailbreak

.Whereas water shortages have been recorded in various parts of the country in recent times including, Koforidua, Kumasi, Tamale, Sunyani among others, not much of that has been experienced for a longer period in Accra.

Below is the full statement from GWCL:

Dry season water conservation

The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited wishes to announce that with the onset of the dry season, we are experiencing some challenges with water supply in Accra and most parts of the country.

We are sorry to inform the consuming public that, the situation has led to intermittent water supply in most Cities and Towns in the country.

It must be emphasized that during this season, a number of consumers resort to the use of treated water for keeping lawns green, for commercial washing of vehicles etc. The dry season is on and consumers with greater dependence on rainwater have also compounded the problem by taking to treated water use. These practices ease the pressures in the pipelines thereby causing low pressure and no flow in some areas, especially areas located in high elevations.

Management of GWCL is very much concerned about the serious impact of the water situation in the Country and wish to assure the general public that, the company is working assiduously to undertake the necessary steps aimed at improving the water delivery in the Country.

To help the company through this critical period, consumers are advised to strictly observe the following water conservation measures:

Cease indiscriminate watering of lawns with treated water,

Moderate the use of treated water for car washing through the use of buckets

Instead of hosing,

Shut all taps when not in use,

Repair all leakages in your homes, like overflowing reservoirs and dripping taps, valves, etc

Report all burst pipes and leakages immediately to the nearest GWCL district offices, Customer Service centres, Fault Offices, and via the GWCL customer App which is also available on google playstore on android cell phones and applestore on iPhones and Tablets or GWCL whatsapp lines (0555123393, 0555155524, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090. You can google locations, pictures and videos of the burst

Report all persons engaged in illegal connections, by-passes, and all malpractices against GWCL

Management of GWCL, wishes to advice the general public that it is doing its utmost best to solve the water situation in the country but as patriotic citizens, we need to desist from Antisocial and unacceptable behaviors like the use of in-line pumps, illegal connections, and by passes. Let us pay our bills promptly and help GWCL to serve you better.

The cooperation of the general public is greatly appreciated.