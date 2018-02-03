Three armed robbers sentenced to 90 years in prison

Home > News > Local >

The convicts, Dramani Seidu, 24; Richard Banyima, 25, and Joseph Gyimah, alias Agyaku, 21, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy.

The court, presided over by Mrs Lydia Osei Marfo, consequently sentenced them to 30 years with hard labour on each count to run concurrently.

Facts

Presenting the facts of the case, Inspector Eric Asare said acting on intelligence; the Ashanti Regional Police Command arrested the convicts at their hideouts at Appiakrom, a village near Nyinahin, on January 18, 2018.

He stated that around 4 a.m. on Monday, January 18, this year, the three laid ambush at the Asenayo Forest on the Afepaye-Nyinahin trunk road, where they robbed passengers on board a Benz bus, with registration number WR 844-X.

Inspector Asare added that the convicts ordered the occupants and the driver out of the bus and asked them to lie down.

They subsequently robbed the driver and the passengers of an unspecified amount of money and more than 20 mobile phones, after which they bolted into the forest.

Luck, however, eluded them when the police found their hideout and arrested them.

Inspector Asare said the police retrieved two single barrel guns, 20 assorted mobile phones, seven wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a cash of GH¢1,350, torchlight and a strip of tramadol capsule during a search in their room.

 

