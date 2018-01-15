Home > News > Local >

Three persons shot as Gonjas and Tampulmas clash


Northern Region Three persons shot as Gonjas and Tampulmas clash

Three persons have been shot with numerous properties destroyed in the renewed clashes between Gonjas and Tampulmas.

The Northern Region has been hit by another tribal dispute following renewed Chieftaincy clashes between the Gonjas and the Tampulmas.

Many villages in the North Gonja district are reported to have been caught up in the violence, with three persons sustaining gun wounds.

The Gonjas and Tampulmas have chequered history when it comes to ethic disputes and the two tribe were once again at it on Sunday.

The conflict between the two ethnic groups reportedly erupted after some armed Gonja men, stormed the Tampulma territories to take royalties from a group of Fulani herdsmen around that area.

However, reports say some of the Tampulmas refused to pay the royalties and succeeded in arresting the Gonja force that were sent.

However, despite late releasing the Gonja men, tensions erupted with six persons getting injured whiles many other properties were destroyed.

The violence continued till Sunday dawn, until an intervention by military soldiers brought some bit of calm to the area.

The Dissah village in the North Gonja district was reportedly set ablaze, whiles other neighbouring villages like Saligu, Lingbinsi and Mankarigu were also caught up in the disputes.

The Gonjas are the majority ethnic group, however, the Tampulmas believe they deserve to have a chief of the own, rather than continue to serve as a subordinate village to the people of Gonja.

The struggle for paramountcy has seen both ethnic groups engage in tribal conflicts in recent years, with last year witnessing a similar riot.

