'Vindictive' Amidu bad for Special Prosecutor job - Amaliba


Speaking on TV3's New Day programme Saturday, he said the office does not need someone who is "vengeful and vindictive."

A member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) legal committee, Abraham Amaliba has said the nomination of Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor is "bad" because he (Mr Amidu) has an axe to grind with the NDC.

Speaking on TV3's New Day programme Saturday, he admitted Mr Amidu is a member of the NDC but said the office does not need someone who is "vengeful and vindictive."

“I was surprised that Amidu accepted this appointment because Amidu brought out a stinker of a letter criticising the way some people he called cabals within the presidency tried to water down the effects of the Act...the office will need somebody who is not openly biased towards one. I have no question about his competence but the office needs a person who is not vengeful and vindictive,” he said.

He added: “Amidu is reported to have openly said he will fight the NDC with his last blood, now, you put this person as the SP? It is an open secret that he is a card bearing member of NDC but he is an estranged member of the NDC. I think the decision to appoint him is a bad one because he is one-sided.”

Mr Amidu was nominated as the Special Prosecutor on the recommendation of the Attorney General by President Nana Akufo-Addo last Thursday.

His appointment has received a bi-partisan support from some analyst saying his nomination was a "masterstroke."

Mr Amidu served as Attorney General under Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

He resigned after suspecting interference in his work.

