Transport Ministry, Uber deny taxi-branding reports

news

The Ministry of Transport and Uber have both denied media reports that the taxi hailing company (Uber) has been directed to brand its cars as taxi.

READ MORE: Uber sees growth in Accra; plans to expand to Kumasi despite outcry by taxi drivers

Quoting the General Secretary of the Commercial Taxi Drivers Association in Ghana, Steven Nimo, 3news reported that Uber has been ordered to brand all its cars as taxi within a month.

According to Mr Nimo, the directive was given at a stateholders meeting on Wednesday.

However, Pulse.com.gh can confirmed that the Transport Ministry issued no such directive.

In addition, Francesca Uriri Head of Communications for Uber, West Africa has stated that "no such decision has been made by the Ministry or any of its officials"

Lola Kassim, General Manager West Africa, Uber, has also in a statement clarified that:

"Uber is committed to continually providing the great people of Ghana a safe, reliable and flexible solution to urban transport at the tap of a button. We’re proud to be bringing more choice to Ghana - and providing economic opportunities for riders and driver partners alike.

READ MORE: Taxi drivers in Ghana accuse Uber of 'killing the work'



"We attended a stakeholder meeting convened by the Ministry of Transport of Ghana on January 10, 2018, where we further highlighted our commitment in continuing to work with relevant regulatory and government agencies. We also reiterated the fact that our technology is open and non-exclusive and we will continue to offer it to transportation service providers including taxi operators who would like to take advantage of the economic opportunities it can provide. While no conclusions have been reached, we will continue these conversations towards outcomes that benefit all stakeholders in the transportation ecosystem.



"We will meet again next month with officials of the Ministry of Transport of Ghana to further update stakeholders on the outcomes of our policy outreach.”