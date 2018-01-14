Home > News > Local >

'Let them say what they want to say' - Martin Amidu jabs NDC


Special Prosecutor 'Let them say what they want to say' - Martin Amidu jabs NDC over appointment

Mr Amidu was nominated as the Special Prosecutor on the recommendation of the Attorney General by President Nana Akufo-Addo last Thursday.

Special Prosecutor nominee Martin Amidu has brushed aside comments by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding his nomination as the nation's first Special Prosecutor.

Regarding his appointment, he declined to comment on it but when he was asked about comments from members of his party about his appointment, he responded: "Let them say whatever they want. When I get to parliament, I would say what I feel."

Questioned on claims that he is not a paid-up member of the NDC, the Citizen Vigilante retorted: "What I am supposed to say should I reply? It does not look reasonable.”

"Wait and when I get to parliament they may ask that question then I will answer. I wait till President has sent the nomination to parliament and parliament will decide negatively or positively”, he added.

His appointment has received a bi-partisan support from some analyst saying his nomination was a "masterstroke."

Mr Amidu served as Attorney General under Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

He resigned after suspecting interference in his work.

