Funny tweets and jokes about Martin Amidu's nomination as SP


Funny tweets and jokes about Martin Amidu's nomination as Special Prosecutor

The Citizen Vigilante, who is also a founding member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, will be in charge of fighting grand corruption and politically exposed persons implicated in corruption.

  • Published:
play Martin Amidu being named as Special Prosecutor.
Former Attorney General Martin ABK Amidu has been nominated as the nation's first Special Prosector.

His appointment has drawn bi-partisan support because of his reputation as an anti corruption crusader.

Since his appointment, Ghanaians has taken to Twitter to tweeting some memes and funny tweets directed at suspected corrupt officials and the character of Mr Amidu.

Below are some of the tweets:

For the first time, Martin Amidu could afford a smile.

Corrupt NDC officials worried.

Anti-Woyome fans happy.

His suit was not spared.

When he begins his work.

Even how he holds his pen causes fear and panic.

A joke on Woyome

 

