Amidu is competent, approve him without delays - Fuseini

news

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has called urged Parliament not to delay in approving President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Office of Special Prosecutor.

The Ranking Member on the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee told Accra-based Rainbow radio that the Martin Amidu is a competent, courageous and experienced nominee who must be approved without delays.

He added that the appointment of Martin Amidu clearly shows that Nana Akufo-Addo might want to change the course and consider an all-inclusive government.

READ ALSO: ‘Fearless’ Amidu will deliver as Special Prosecutor, says Rawlings

President Nana Akufo-Addo named a former Attorney General in the National Democratic Congress [NDC] administration, Martin Amidu, as the Special Prosecutor.

In announcing the name, President Akufo-Addo said he, Mr Amidu who is popularly referred to as ‘Citizen Vigilante’ was nominated by the Attorney General Sophia Akuffo

The president made that announcement after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House on Thursday (January 11, 2018).

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor is a terrible choice - Chris Ackumey

The appointment comes barely a month after the President assented to the Bill which was passed by Parliament despite a vigorous debate.

The former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice joined the NDC in 1992.

He was the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the December 2000 presidential elections which the NDC presidential candidate, the late Professor J.E.A Mills, lost to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) John Agyekum Kufuor.