Chris Ackumey, a private legal Practitioner and a member of the legal team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken swipe at the appointment of former Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor.

In announcing the name, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Martin Amidu was nominated by the Attorney General Sophia Akuffo.

The president made the announcement after an emergency cabinet meeting at the Flagstaff House on Thursday, January 11, 2018.

The appointment comes barely a month after the President assented to the Bill which was passed by Parliament despite a vigorous debate.

His political affiliations with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) also leaves many with unanswered questions.

But lawyer Chris Ackumey said any other competent lawyer could have best fit the position than Martin Amidu.

He said the President made a terrible decision by settling on the citizen vigilante.

"The President has good intention but then Martin Amidu is a terrible choice. This is somebody who many including myself consider to be very vindictive, somebody who’s peeved with the NDC," he said.