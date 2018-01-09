news

The independent presidential candidate in the 2016 presidential elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah, believes the Office of the Special Prosecutor will only succeed in jailing what he described as “houseflies”.

His comments come barely a week after the president, Nana Akufo-Addo assented to the Office.

“I have heard there is something the president assented to called Independent Prosecutor,” he said. “It is only houseflies that it will jail.”

“They are not coming to do anything. It will end up on the shelves. I can tell you categorically that this government has lost the fight against corruption from the word go. When they came up with the stories of the so-called missing 200 cars, did we see those cars? So, they have lost the fight from the transition,” he said in Twi on Accra-based Onua FM.

The Office of a Special Prosecutor was a major campaign promise of Nana Akufo-Addo while he was the opposition candidate in the December 2016 elections.

The President said the appointment of the Special Prosecutor is to deal with corruption and ensure accountability.

But Jacob Osei Yeboah doubts the independence and success of the Office in fighting corruption since he argues, that the Special Prosecutor will be appointed by the President.

“Ex-President [John] Kufuor started the process of reviewing our constitution and this was continued by [late] Professor [John Evans Atta] Mills but because the NDC officials at the time saw that certain things in the law would not favor them, they discontinued the process. But I’m surprised not to hear NPP campaign with constitutional review [but] rather office of Independent Prosecutor. That should tell us that the NPP government cannot fight the canker,” he said.