‘Fearless’ Amidu will deliver as Special Prosecutor, says Rawlings


Rawlings believes President Akufo-Addo couldn't have chosen a better person than Martin Amidu for the role of Special Prosecutor.

Former president Jerry John Rawlings has thrown his support behind Martin Amidu, following his nomination as Ghana’s first-ever Special Prosecutor.

According to him, Mr. Amidu has proven to be ‘fearless’ when it comes to the fight against corruption and that that makes him suitable for the Job.

In a congratulatory statement to the former Attorney-General following his nomination, Rawlings hailed Mr. Amidu has a man who has always pursued “truth and justice”.

“Mr. Amidu has proven to be a fearless anti-corruption crusader whose pursuit of truth and justice has won him national admiration,” Rawlings said.

He added that the role of Special Prosecutor “will undoubtedly be a challenging role”, and called on all Ghanaians to offer “the required support and information” to Mr. Amidu in order for him to be able to succeed in his new role.

Rawlings also had some words of commendation for President Akufo-Addo following his nomination of Mr. Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

According to him, “the President couldn’t have made a better choice”.

He added that by this appointment, Akufo-Addo “has risen above partisanship and recognized a highly principled citizen”.

Mr. Amidu previously served as Attorney-General during Rawlings’ two terms as Ghana President.

He also served in the same role for a year under the late President John Evans Atta-Mills between 2011 and 2012.

Barring any last-minute mishaps, Mr. Amidu is expected to be officially confirmed as Ghana’s first Independent Special Prosecutor after being vetted and approved by Parliament.

