Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert


Kwesi Anning Toyota cars for police not 'fit for purpose' - security expert

play Security analyst Kwesi Anning
Security analyst Kwesi Anning has said the purchase of 100 Toyota Corolla cars for the Ghana Police Service is "not fit for purpose."

He raised doubt if there was a collaboration between the government and the police service on the kind of vehicles they need for their operation.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Anning suggested that the Toyota Corolla cars are ideal for the police service.

He said: “Criminals don’t use the asphalted roads, they use the bad roads and will be able to escape from the Toyota Corollas procured for the police.

"Anyone on bicycle fit to run will be able to outrun this Toyota Corolla and I wonder if there was a conversation between those who matter on the government side and the Ghana Police Service as to what types of vehicle or vehicles they will need.

“100 Toyota Corollas are not fit for purpose. We need the vehicles, but they ought to have been better operationally fitted vehicles. These vehicles are not fit for purpose in terms of operations or the types of operations that the Police Service use vehicles for.”

Addressing the press last Tuesday, the Minister of Information Mustapha Hamid announced that the government has purchased 100 Toyota Corolla vehicles worth $8.8 million for the Ghana Police Service.

He explained that this decision was taken after the Akufo-Addo-led government reduced the number of VIP vehicles ordered by the erstwhile Mahama administration from 43 to 34.

“We have renegotiated the terms of the contract in the following manner; 1. We have reduced the number of vehicles ordered from 43 to 34, which is 9 short of the original number.”

“In place of the nine, we have acquired 100 Toyota Corolla cars for use by the Police Service in line with our commitment to retool the Police Service to enable them to play effectively, their role of protecting the Ghanaian people.”

“We have done all this with a total amount of 8.8 million United States Dollars,” the Minister told the media on Tuesday, February 06, 2018.

