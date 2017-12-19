Home > News > Local >

Tragedy :  Security personnel who lost their lives in line of duty in 2017


The malicious killing of law enforcement officers by armed robbers is a cause for security concern.

Death is inevitable, hence when it occurs we are often admonish not to welcome it with extreme shock.

However, there are avoidable deaths.

Among such deaths, there are some which pose threats to the security of the nation. The malicious killing of law enforcement officers by armed robbers is a cause for security concern.

Major Mahama killed

Major Maxwell Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces who was on detachment duties at Diaso in the Central Region has been lynched to death by the youth of the town.

He was lynched because the youth suspected to be an armed robber.

An alarm was raised by the residents, who had witnessed an armed robbery incident the night before and so were on alert for the armed men.

Mahama of the 5 Battalion of Infantry at Burma Camp in Accra was dressed in civilian clothes.

Reports indicates that the DCE of the area organised some youth in the town to beat him to death but he has denied the reports with the President suspending him.

Two officers shot at Lapaz

Two police officers were shot in broad daylight at Lapaz in Accra Thursday, July 13. The criminals who were on a robbery mission shot the policemen who tried stopping them by giving them a hot chase on their motorbikes.

The police officers who were said to be on patrol tried stopping these suspected criminals who were riding on unregistered motorbikes but they were snobbed.

The Tesano District Police Commander, Edward Kojo Tetteh explained that the officers, in an effort to stop them mounted their official motorbikes and pursued the two men.

One of the two, Djibril Alhassan, he said, was shot in the right arm by the robbers who were threatened by how fast he was catching on in the chase. Alhassan after the shot rushed to the Lapaz Community Hospital for treatment.

Owusu Daniel, the second police officer was shot in his chest multiple times as he continued the chase, making him fall to the pavement. The suspects after he fell, shot him in the stomach, killing him in the process.

Lance Corporal Robert Kumi Ackah killed

A police patrol team allegedly shot and killed a police officer who was escorting an 'OA' passenger bus to the Northern region.

Identified as Lance Corporal Robert Kumi Ackah of the Tamale Rapid Deployment Force, he was said to have been mistaken to be an armed robber by his colleagues and killed near Dawadawa, on the Buipe-Kintampo stretch of the highway.

The OA bus, with registration number GE 6402-14, he was escorting was heading towards the north and encountered armed robbers on the road between Buipe and Kintampo.

Lance Corporal Ackah, who was armed with an AK 47 but was in mufti went out of the bus and fired warning shots. When he saw the robbers fleeing, he asked the bus driver to do a u-turn and move towards safety until reinforcement arrived.

Whilst moving, a police patrol team was said to have arrived and so the escorting officer asked the driver to do another turn and follow the patrol vehicle closely.

When they got to the robbery scene, where the road had been blocked, the escorting officer went out of the bus and moved towards the patrol vehicle, but according to the driver, before he got close, the patrol vehicle moved ahead and so Lance Corporal Ackah waited at where the road block was and fired warning shots.

The patrol officers then turned and on reaching the scene, they were said to have fired at their colleague.

Constable Micheal Kporyi shot dead

A police officer, Const. Micheal Kporyi, has been shot dead while on patrol duty at Michel Camp in Accra.

According to eye witnesses, the officer was seen riding a motorbike with registration number GP4350 with his AK47 rifle across the chest.

Two armed men also riding a motorbike from behind, zoomed in on him.

Shots suddenly rang out into the deceased after which his attackers sped off. The Constable fell off and into a nearby gutter.

Minutes after the incident occurred, some police officers who were also on duty at Tulaku Old Barrier checkpoint, called their colleagues at Tema to report the incident.

Inspection on the deceased body showed multiple of gun wounds on the chest and eyebrow. One AK47 rifle, one pepper spray, a pair of handcuffs and a torch light were found with deceased.

