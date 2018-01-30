news

The Deputy Director of Public Health in the Northern Region has disclosed that no newly trained chose to serve in the region in 2017.

Dr John Abenyeri said this is worrying because even those who completed their housemandhip training in the Northern Region did not choose the region as their preferred place for work.

"They were given the opportunity to choose where they would like to go to and it happened that no doctor chose the Northern Region."

He was speaking at a consultative meeting with Health Minister, Kweku Agyeman Manu who is on a 3-day working visit.

However, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare said some of the newly qualified doctors will be posted to the Northern Region even though none of them opted to work there.

He added that in order to address the inequalities in doctor distribution, the regional health services will now be in charge of recruiting their own doctors.

This means that the Ghana Health Service will no longer be posting doctors from Accra to hospitals under the service.

The regional heads will conduct interviews after declaring vacancies, he said.

Dr Nsiah-Asare advised the Northern Regional Health Service to put in place measures to attract doctors.

He said that they must have attractive working conditions to serve as a ‘bait’ for new doctors.