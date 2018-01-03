Home > News > Local >

TV Licence :  Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw


TV Licence Anyone who will refuse to pay TV licence is 'foolish' - Maurice Ampaw

According to him, taking a stance not to pay smacks of foolishness considering the cost involved when you are charged with defying the law.

  • Published:
play Maurice Ampaw
Controversial private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has said that it will be unwise for anyone to refuse to pay the TV licence in the country.

His comments come on the back of the establishment of a special TV Licence Court to deal with TV licence fee defaulters.

READ ALSO: GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers

The setting up of the new courts follows a request made by the Director-General of Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC), Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow in November this year to the Judiciary.

Many have since raised concerns over the reintroduction of the license, saying that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) cannot impose a levy on Ghanaians since it is no more a public service broadcaster.

But in an interview with Silver FM in Kumasi, lawyer Maurice Ampaw urged Ghanaians to pay the levy irrespective of how they feel in relation to GTV’s content.

“You can’t argue in the law court that, GTV has not been offering you what you like so there is no reason to pay TV license. Therefore instead of paying a small amount why do you prefer to pay more when being sent to court?” he asked.

“Even the transportation involved in attending court sessions alone can pay what you refused to.

“GTV promotes National heritage, therefore, we must not hesitate to pay the levy. We can only criticize and hold them responsible when we duly pay it,” he added.

