Unprotected Sex :  Cape Coast records over 600 HIV infections in 2017

The Cape Coast Municipality recorded a total of 608 Human Immunodeficiency Virus/ Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) infection cases between January to November 2017.

Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), Mr. Ernest Arthur speaking at the 1st ordinary meeting of the 3rd session of assembly expressed worry about the trend and called for all hands to be on deck to stop the spread.

He said the most vulnerable groups were among the youth between the ages of 10 to 19 and called for a very quick response, particularly from the youth themselves to fight the HIV/AIDS pandemic in Cape Coast and its environs.

He advised the people to use condoms to protect themselves from sexually transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDS.

The latest figures indicate an increase of 121 cases recorded in the year 2015 and an increase of 498 in 2016 to the current figure of 608.

He noted that the seeming silence on HIV /AIDS in recent times did not auger well for the health of the population and called for increase awareness on the infection within the Metropolis and the nation as a whole.

The MCE also revealed that a total of 474 teenage pregnancies was recorded between January to November 2017.

Out of the total, 14 teenagers were children between the ages of 10 to 14 years whiles 460 of the pregnancies were children between the age of 15- 19.

He said "This unpleasant situation in the Metropolis calls for stakeholder consultations to fashion out strategies to curb this menace which is to a large extent affecting the development of the Metropolis."

Meanwhile the UNAIDS Country Director in Ghana, Ms Angela Trenton-Mbonde has disclosed that Ghana recorded 80 percent rise in new HIV infections in the year 2016.

She said new HIV infections declined in children by 46 per cent but increased among adults by 49 per cent.

"There has been an 80 per cent rise in HIV infections overall…this figure of the new infections tells us that more needs to be done with respect to HIV prevention as evidence show that new infections are rising among adults," she said.