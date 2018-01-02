Home > News > Local >

Video :  Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempah


Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempah

According to Owusu Bempah, although it is appointed for every man to die once, some deaths are not sanctioned by God

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder and head pastor of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah who is well known for his controversial and dramatic prophesies has said Ghanaians will hear of rampant deaths in 2018.

He said the deaths will occur within the Ghana police service.

According to him, although it is appointed for every man to die once, some deaths are not sanctioned by God and called on Ghanaians to pray for the police personnel.

READ ALSO: Chief of Staff's job has been hijacked by some NPP members - Owusu Bempah

He said "It should not be said that prophesies that are revealed are repetitive because we only share what we see…. Let us remember Ghana Police in our prayers, otherwise we will hear of rampant deaths of officers within the force."

Speaking at the watch night service of the final day of the year 2017, he has also prophesied that has prophesied that one of Ghana's first ladies will be buried this year if Ghanaians don't pray and intercede for them.

READ MORE: I prophesied fire disaster in 2017 - Owusu Bempah

He said "There are some people we call first ladies and these people are the wives of the first gentlemen that is the President of the Nation. If we don’t pray, this year, Ghana will bury a first lady."

The 31st watch night service at his church was climaxed with a tall list of prophecies for the year 2018.

President Akufo-Addo is likely to win the 2020 elections if the NPP does not forsake God.

There is the possibility of a war involving US, Israel and other countries.

Another media personality at a Radio station may die.

There will be rampant deaths of personnel in the Ghana Police service.

A very influential man of God might die and this will be extremely shocking for the whole nation.

A popular musician will also die.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah - I respect Mahama but God says he can't be president again

A prominent personality in Zimbabwe will die, thereby causing unrest in the country as a faction of the nation will accuse their opponents of his death.

A prominent statesman in Nigeria will also die.

Another big funeral of a well-known figure in the Ashanti Region.

Ghana will bury a 'First lady'.

A sudden death might occur at the Presidency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

TV Licence: GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers TV Licence GBC boss says license fees will extend to mobile consumers
Busted: Juju man in police grips for possessing fake currencies Busted Juju man in police grips for possessing fake currencies
New Year Resolutions: NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018 New Year Resolutions NPP gov’t to implement one district, one ambulance in 2018
New Year Babies: Ghana welcomes over 2,400 babies on New Year's Day - UNICEF New Year Babies Ghana welcomes over 2,400 babies on New Year's Day - UNICEF
GPRTU: Transport fares to go up soon GPRTU Transport fares to go up soon
Corruption Fight: Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo Corruption Fight Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Register: MPs who absented themselves from Parliament Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliament
Human Rights: Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network Human Rights Exhibit professionalism when arresting - Legal Assistance Network
GP: Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked GP Promotion exam papers of Ghana police service leaked



Top Articles

1 Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP posterbullet
2 Volta Region At least three killed in horror crash on Sogakope-Adidome...bullet
3 Corruption Fight Tackle 'cash for dinner seats affair' - Rawlings to...bullet
4 GPRTU Transport fares to go up soonbullet
5 Kofi Adda My critics lack education, are ill-informed -...bullet
6 Video Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempahbullet
7 USA Ghanaian killed in deadliest Chicago Christmas shootingbullet
8 GTV Chief Justice sets up court to prosecute TV licence...bullet
9 In Accra Mobile phone exposes robbers at Ablormanbullet
10 New Year Babies Ghana welcomes over 2,400 babies on...bullet

Related Articles

Video Your children will die - Owusu Bempah tells people behind NPP poster
In New York Rev Owusu Bempah, Counselor Lutterodt, others honoured
The God Factor There is no God – Humanist
Power Play Chief of Staff's job has been hijacked by some NPP members - Owusu Bempah
Gas Explosions Nana Addo orders closure of high-risk gas stations
Poverty Rate 8.4m Ghanaians can't afford GH¢3 a day - Research report
UHAS Ameyaw Debrah pays fees so this brilliant but needy boy can go to the university
Revelations I prophesied fire disaster in 2017 - Owusu Bempah
Nana Akufo-Addo Find out how easy it is to meet Ghana's President

Top Videos

1 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet
2 Strong Women In Ghana Ghanaian women who inspired us in 2017bullet
3 Tradition First day of the final funeral rites of Asantehemaabullet
4 Register MPs who absented themselves from Parliamentbullet
5 Finally! Churches to pay taxbullet
6 Video I know people at the presidency who are homosexuals -...bullet
7 Called to Order "Vacate military land" - Defence Minister...bullet
8 Student Mortality Cause of students' death is Ebola...bullet
9 Libya-Slavery Migrant says he was sold into slavery by...bullet
10 Immorality Ghana will not be pressurised to legalise...bullet

Local

Akufo-Addo Gov't Solidarise with my appointees who may be prosecuted - Mahama
Cash For Seat Speaker summons MPs over ‘extortion’ of expatriates
In Accra Gang rape in Osu: 5 boys granted bail
In Ashanti Region Fire destroys shops at Abuakwa-Dadiase market