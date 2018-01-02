Video :  Here are the shocking 2018 prophecies by Owusu Bempah

news

Founder and head pastor of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah who is well known for his controversial and dramatic prophesies has said Ghanaians will hear of rampant deaths in 2018.

He said the deaths will occur within the Ghana police service.

According to him, although it is appointed for every man to die once, some deaths are not sanctioned by God and called on Ghanaians to pray for the police personnel.

He said "It should not be said that prophesies that are revealed are repetitive because we only share what we see…. Let us remember Ghana Police in our prayers, otherwise we will hear of rampant deaths of officers within the force."

Speaking at the watch night service of the final day of the year 2017, he has also prophesied that has prophesied that one of Ghana's first ladies will be buried this year if Ghanaians don't pray and intercede for them.

He said "There are some people we call first ladies and these people are the wives of the first gentlemen that is the President of the Nation. If we don’t pray, this year, Ghana will bury a first lady."

The 31st watch night service at his church was climaxed with a tall list of prophecies for the year 2018.

President Akufo-Addo is likely to win the 2020 elections if the NPP does not forsake God.

There is the possibility of a war involving US, Israel and other countries.

Another media personality at a Radio station may die.

There will be rampant deaths of personnel in the Ghana Police service.

A very influential man of God might die and this will be extremely shocking for the whole nation.

A popular musician will also die.

A prominent personality in Zimbabwe will die, thereby causing unrest in the country as a faction of the nation will accuse their opponents of his death.

A prominent statesman in Nigeria will also die.

Another big funeral of a well-known figure in the Ashanti Region.

Ghana will bury a 'First lady'.

A sudden death might occur at the Presidency.