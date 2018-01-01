news

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has hit hard at persons behind an NPP poster which suggests that he is vying for the seat of National Chairman.

“All those who did the poster and circulated it, your children will die, I swear to God. Any radio presenter who gave the platform to allow them to embarrass me will die in 2018”, Rev. Owusu Bempah said.

“Call me a false prophet if these things do not come to pass”, he added.

A picture of the Glorious Word Ministry International leader clad in the colours of the governing New Patriotic Party aspiring to be the party’s National Chairman has been circulating on several social media platforms.

But the outspoken man of God who is not enthused with the act has since lashed out at those behind it, stressing that he does not need to take monies from the NPP before he can survive.

Watch the video below:

Video credit: Ghanaweb