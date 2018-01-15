We are capable of constructing one district one factory

news

The Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG), a social enterprise that enables sustainable livelihoods for the youth in the informal sector has challenged government to involve the technocrats in the country in nation building.

According to Gideon Bidor, president of the Association, AAG is "competent enough and capable of constructing all the structures that will be used for the one district one factory."

READ MORE: 6 jobs created by Nana Addo in 2017

In a statement, it said "Artisans are the foundation of every country but Ghana has neglected it artisans and working with foreigners is bad".

It said the association has over the years took upon itself to raise professionals in the field of engineering, hair dressing, fashion designers, electricians among others and yet the government has sidelined them and always employed the services of foreigners.

It added: it has trained over 45,000 artisans such as engineers, electricians, contractors, masons, carpenters, steel benders, tillers, hair dressers, fashion designers, decorators and other categories across the country.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to establish Ghs400m agric finance, crop insurance scheme – Bawumia

The AAG has further urged government to employ their services in building all the 216 factories under the one district one factory policy since the nation has competent manpower for the task.