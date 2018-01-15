Home > News > Local >

We are capable of constructing one district one factory


Job Creation We are competent to construct one district one factory - AAG tells gov't

Artisans are the foundation of every country but Ghana has neglected it artisans and working with foreigners which is very bad.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG), a social enterprise that enables sustainable livelihoods for the youth in the informal sector has challenged government to involve the technocrats in the country in nation building.

According to Gideon Bidor, president of the Association, AAG is "competent enough and capable of constructing all the structures that will be used for the one district one factory."

READ MORE: 6 jobs created by Nana Addo in 2017

In a statement, it said "Artisans are the foundation of every country but Ghana has neglected it artisans and working with foreigners is bad".

play

It said the association has over the years took upon itself to raise professionals in the field of engineering, hair dressing, fashion designers, electricians among others and yet the government has sidelined them and always employed the services of foreigners.

It added: it has trained over 45,000 artisans such as engineers, electricians, contractors, masons, carpenters, steel benders, tillers, hair dressers, fashion designers, decorators and other categories across the country.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to establish Ghs400m agric finance, crop insurance scheme – Bawumia

The AAG has further urged government to employ their services in building all the 216 factories under the one district one factory policy since the nation has competent manpower for the task.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I'm a motivated and enthusiastic journalist. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Rape Case: DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist' Rape Case DNA report clears Lebanese 'rapist'
Rabih Haddad: Suspected Lebanese rapist granted bail Rabih Haddad Suspected Lebanese rapist granted bail
UG Hospital Ownership: We won't give our new hospital to you – UG tells MoH UG Hospital Ownership We won't give our new hospital to you – UG tells MoH
UG Hospital: Takeover UG medical facility - Cabinet directs Health Ministry UG Hospital Takeover UG medical facility - Cabinet directs Health Ministry
Alhaji Bature: Owusu Bempah breaks silence over journalist's death Alhaji Bature Owusu Bempah breaks silence over journalist's death
Mistaken Identity: Hunter commits suicide after shooting farmer Mistaken Identity Hunter commits suicide after shooting farmer

Recommended Videos

Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16
?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption ?? FDA to ban songs that encourage alcohol consumption



Top Articles

1 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a pastor in...bullet
2 Crime Army officer shot 8 times by gunmen in Temabullet
3 Transportation Transport Ministry, Uber deny taxi-branding reportsbullet
4 Diplomacy America has 'great respect for Africa'- US embassy...bullet
5 In Agogo Police given ‘shoot to kill’ order if Fulani herdsmen...bullet
6 Expats Awards Cash for seat scandal: list of all the people...bullet
7 Special Prosecutor 'Let them say what they want to say' -...bullet
8 Confusion Abronye DC hospitalised after beaten by irate...bullet
9 Photos Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will walk out of...bullet

Related Articles

Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
Take Note Ghana Police to recruit 15,000 community policing assistants
Road Crash Metro Mass bus involved in gory accident at Assin Nyankomasi
Energy Crisis Dumsor is banished, Minister says
Galamsey Chinese illegal miners smoke cigarette in court premises
Job Creation 6 jobs created by Nana Addo in 2017
1-District,1-Factory Akufo-Addo says he won’t repeat Nkrumah’s industrialisation mistakes
NPP Administration Gov’t to establish Ghs400m agric finance, crop insurance scheme – Dr Bawumia
Akufo-Addo Gov't Take your time; you are choking the economy with too many projects - IFS to gov't
Healthcare In Ghana One district, one community hospital in the offing

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
3 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of...bullet
4 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to 5...bullet
5 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
6 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
7 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
8 Education Ignore free SHS critics - Father Campbell tells...bullet
9 Education President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hints...bullet
10 Cop Lynched Major Mahama's 'killers' demand compensationbullet

Local

GONJA-640x430.jpg
Northern Region Three persons shot as Gonjas and Tampulmas clash
Charity Work Group donates to Good Shepherd Orphanage
Accountability Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers
Corruption Fight 'Vindictive' Amidu bad for Special Prosecutor job - Amaliba