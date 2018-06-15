We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas

news

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has strongly rejected claims that he entrapped Kwesi Nyantakyi in his ‘Number 12’ exposé to get him implicated.

Anas’ latest exposé led to the implication of over 77 Ghana football officials, including embattled FA boss Nyantakyi.

However, the award-winning undercover journalist has seen his methods questioned by certain quarters.

There have been allegations, led by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, that Anas uses entrapment to get his victims implication in corruption scandals.

However, speaking at a forum at the University of Ghana on Thursday, the Tiger Eye PI leader rejected such claims.

According to him, he did not force Nyantakyi to make all the scandalous comments that he made in the said exposé.

“Those who think we just carry the camera and do what we do, it is untrue. We play by the rules that is why are able to play on the international stage. Again, we will open up ourselves for scrutiny,” Anas said.

“People have spoken about entrapment and all that… they make specific reference to our encounter with Kwesi Nyantakyi. The man [was] welcomed from the Airport, he gets into his hotel room and the first thing he tells us is how to scam the GFA, it gives us a proper procedure, something I did not even know and takes you through a lecture on how you can form a shell company to fleece money of the investors.

“This was unsolicited. I’m not a football person…People make it seem as if I forced him to speak. He gave me the information. I didn’t even ask for it… By the time we could say jack, the man had mentioned and dropped names,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his posts as GFA president, CAF 1 vice president, WAFU Zone B president and FIFA Council member.