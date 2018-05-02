We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA

news

There is a growing trend of Tramadol abuse among the youth especially pupils in Primary and Junior High Schools (JHS).

The Head of Substance Abuse and Tobacco at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Olivia Boateng has revealed during a survey conducted among the pupils.

According to her, the pupils who are between the ages of 10 and 14 said they use the substance to enhance their energy levels and, especially, for sexual activities.

READ MORE: Abuse of Tramadol, other hard substances ruining lives in U/West

Olivia Boateng made this known in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM. She however, called on the Mental Health Authorities to start with the provision of psychosocial help for those who are addicted to the drug.

Tramadol abuse, according to medical experts, functions like heroin and can cause psychotic problems as well as damage vital organs in the human body.

READ ALSO: Africans abuse of the opioid Tramadol has the United Nations worried

Tramadol is an oral tablet and a prescription medication used to treat moderate to severe pain.