We use Tramadol for sexual activities - Pupils tell FDA

Tramadol is an oral tablet and a prescription medication used to treat moderate to severe pain.
The Head of Substance Abuse and Tobacco at the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Olivia Boateng has revealed during a survey conducted among the pupils.
According to her, the pupils who are between the ages of 10 and 14 said they use the substance to enhance their energy levels and, especially, for sexual activities.
Olivia Boateng made this known in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM. She however, called on the Mental Health Authorities to start with the provision of psychosocial help for those who are addicted to the drug.
