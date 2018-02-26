Home > News > Local >

We'll punish officers for having sex - Police Service


Sex Scandal We'll punish officers for having 'sex' on peace mission - Police Service

46 Ghanaian police personnel have been mentioned for engaging in sexual exploitations while on a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

IGP play

IGP
The Ghana Police Service has served notice that it will punish officers that have been indicted of engaging in sexual misconducts on a peacekeeping mission in Sudan.

The Service said, if the allegations are found to be true after investigations, all those cited in this gross misconduct will be punished accordingly.

46 Ghanaian police personnel have been mentioned for engaging in sexual exploitations while on a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu said, "This is not a good report at all. We are deeply disappointed by the report. Even the mere fact that Ghanaian policemen who have set high standards in all our peacekeeping missions over the years have been mentioned in this very serious allegation is a cause of concern, it is a big blow to us."

These policemen were recalled from the mission in Juba as sexual allegations were levelled against them. They have been accused of engaging in transactional sex with women living at one its protection camp.

In a statement issued by the Police Service reacting to the allegation, they asked for permission to send a 3-member team to Juba to ascertain the facts for themselves.

