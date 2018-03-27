Home > News > Local >

Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani's 16th anniversary marked


Royal Murder Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani's 16th anniversary marked

Yaa Naa alongside some members of his council were murdered at his Gbewaa Palace in Yendi in 2002.

The 16th anniversary of the death of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani, the overlord of Dagbon has been marked.

Yaa Naa alongside some members of his council were murdered at his Gbewaa Palace in Yendi in 2002.

A solemn occasion was held in Tamale Tuesday, March 27, 2018 to mark the anniversary.

The Andani royal family in a statement read on their behalf by, the Moglaa-Lana, William Iddrisu Andani, they said the failure by the government to deliver justice where justice was due has helped in promoting a culture of violence and impunity in Dagbon.

The death of the Yaa Naa became a major political issue in Ghana during the 2004 General Elections where the NDC pledged to bring the killers to book if elected. 16 years after that incident the perpetrators are yet to be found.

The occasion was used to call on government to live up to its responsibility and ensure that those responsible for the murder of the late overlord of the Dagbon were brought to justice.

