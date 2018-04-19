Home > News > Local >

Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for money laundering


However, in a flurry of threatening messages on social media yesterday, Ibrah vowed not to go down alone if he is prosecuted.

Ibrah One play

Ibrah One
Popular Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Daouda is reportedly in the grips of the police for money laundering charges.

Daouda, popularly known as Ibrah 1 is also alleged to have defrauded a friend to the tune $400,000.

Reports are that the flamboyant young man who is widely known for his niche for luxurious cars  is being trailed by Interpol as well after a tip off by the friend he 'duped'.

He threatened a mass expose of all the money launderers in Ghana and said "if he goes down, all of them will go down."

