Young Ghanaian millionaire Ibrah arrested for money laundering

news

Popular Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Daouda is reportedly in the grips of the police for money laundering charges.

Daouda, popularly known as Ibrah 1 is also alleged to have defrauded a friend to the tune $400,000.

Reports are that the flamboyant young man who is widely known for his niche for luxurious cars is being trailed by Interpol as well after a tip off by the friend he 'duped'.

READ ALSO: Young millionaire gifts trotro passengers iphones

However, in a flurry of threatening messages on social media yesterday, Ibrah vowed not to go down alone if he is prosecuted.

He threatened a mass expose of all the money launderers in Ghana and said "if he goes down, all of them will go down."

Check out some of the things he had to say