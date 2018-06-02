NPP is behind Kennedy Agyapong - Sammy Gyamfi

news

NDC Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi says the Akufo-Addo government is behind the tirade hurled by the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong on ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

Following Anas' latest exposé on corruption in Ghana's football which the President of the Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi is allegedly implicated in the video, the Assin Central MP has been raving and ranting about the character and the works of Anas and his team.

To Kennedy Agyapong, Anas is a "criminal, evil and an extortionist" using his victims to enrich himself.

He also accused the multiple award-winning investigative journalist of very corrupt and amassing wealth and properties to increase his self-aggrandizement.

Kennedy Agyapong has sworn to end Anas' career, claiming he has concrete evidence to nail the investigative journalist.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Sammy Gyamfi stated categorically that it is the ruling New Patriotic Party that is fueling and supporting Kennedy Agyapong to discredit Anas.

According to him, the government is unhappy about the current investigations which seem to have a dent on the image of the ruling party and potentially cripple the government's chances of being victors in the next elections; so they are using Kennedy Agyapong to smear dirt on Anas' reputation by hook or crook.

“It is government which is fighting Anas and not Kennedy Agyapong. They’re just using Kennedy Agyapong as a smokescreen . . . People in government are collaborating with him, giving him information to destroy an innocent patriotic man," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

credit: ghanaguardian.com