Home > News >

NPP is behind Kennedy Agyapong - Sammy Gyamfi


NPP is behind Kennedy Agyapong - Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi says the Akufo-Addo government is behind the tirade hurled by the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong on ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play NDC Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

NDC Communicator, Sammy Gyamfi says the Akufo-Addo government is behind the tirade hurled by the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong on ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

Following Anas' latest exposé on corruption in Ghana's football which the President of the Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi is allegedly implicated in the video, the Assin Central MP has been raving and ranting about the character and the works of Anas and his team.

play Kennedy Agyapong

 

To Kennedy Agyapong, Anas is a "criminal, evil and an extortionist" using his victims to enrich himself.

He also accused the multiple award-winning investigative journalist of very corrupt and amassing wealth and properties to increase his self-aggrandizement.

Kennedy Agyapong has sworn to end Anas' career, claiming he has concrete evidence to nail the investigative journalist.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Sammy Gyamfi stated categorically that it is the ruling New Patriotic Party that is fueling and supporting Kennedy Agyapong to discredit Anas.

According to him, the government is unhappy about the current investigations which seem to have a dent on the image of the ruling party and potentially cripple the government's chances of being victors in the next elections; so they are using Kennedy Agyapong to smear dirt on Anas' reputation by hook or crook.

“It is government which is fighting Anas and not Kennedy Agyapong. They’re just using Kennedy Agyapong as a smokescreen . . . People in government are collaborating with him, giving him information to destroy an innocent patriotic man," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

 

 

credit: ghanaguardian.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In India: At least 18 killed as fresh storms hit the north In India At least 18 killed as fresh storms hit the north
In China: Families of Tiananmen victims urge president to 're-evaluate' crackdown In China Families of Tiananmen victims urge president to 're-evaluate' crackdown
Europe: Visa outage over after transaction chaos across continent Europe Visa outage over after transaction chaos across continent
Shocking: Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears so Shocking Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears so
Number 12: Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas published by Ken Agyapong
Number 12: Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from him; corroborating Ken Agyapong

Recommended Videos

United Nations: UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal United Nations UN repatriates Ghana police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
Local News: 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence Local News 11 to serve 330 days in prison for sanitation offence
Mass Employment: Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment Mass Employment Finance Ministry clears over 8000 health personnel for employment



Top Articles

1 City Indeed! 7 reasons Accra is the worst city to live in Ghanabullet
2 NSS Ghana National Service registration for 2017/2018 postponedbullet
3 National Service Ghana NSS personnel to undergo military trainingbullet
4 In Accra Father sentenced for sucking daughter’s breastbullet
5 Odartey Lamptey Ex-wife Gloria appeals court rulingbullet
6 Francisca Oteng Mensah Youngest MP in Ghana graduates from...bullet

Top Videos

1 Shocking Nurse confesses to killing 175 people a weekbullet

News

Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez still must name his cabinet
Pedro Sanchez Socialist sworn in as new Spanish PM
Italy Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte opens the first cabinet meeting of the newly-installed anti-establishment and eurosceptic government in Rome
In Italy Juncker calls for respect for new govt
Employment After reported financial clearance, trainee nurses say they've not been employed
Transportation Transport fares up by 10 percent