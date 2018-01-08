25th Anniversary :  Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at thanksgiving service

news

The Silver Jubilee anniversary celebration of the 4th Republic was held at the Independence Square in Accra.

The former presidents were in attendance to commemorate the 25th anniversary.

As part of activities to mark the celebrations, the former presidents were made to read the first, second and third lessons at the event.

Former president Jerry John Rawlings was first to read.

Jerry John Rawlings started the Bible reading and his scripture was picked from the book of Leviticus 25: 7-8.

Former President John Agyekum Kufour also read Psalm 100:1-5 whiles former President John Mahama read the third scripture from Luke 12:16-21.

The event, which was under the theme "Celebrating the goodness of the Lord" was meant to acknowledge the country’s stable democracy over the past two decades.

Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye, Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, a number of government officials, leaders of the various religious groups in the country, invited dignitaries from other countries and Ghanaians from all walks of life.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took the stage where he spoke of the country’s bright prospects for the years ahead.

He said "We can hope for a brighter future, because we are blessed with enormous wealth and human potential."