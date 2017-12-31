31 December Revolution :  In speech, Rawlings takes aim at Valerie Sawyerr

Home > News > Politics >

Without mentioning her name, Mr Rawlings singled out Valerie Sawyerr, a former Deputy Chief of Staff under former President John Mahama, for criticism.

  • Published:
play Jerry John Rawlings
Former President Jerry John Rawlings has used this year's "31 December Revolution" in Ho to chide members of his party, the National Democratic Congress.

Without mentioning names, Mr Rawlings singled out Valerie Sawyerr, a former Deputy Chief of Staff under former President John Mahama, for criticism.

play Valerie Sawyerr

 

The former Deputy Chief of Staff weeks ago slammed Mr Rawlings for his constant criticism of the NDC, saying he was "flogging a dead horse."

She also slammed the former president for turning a blind eye to corruption allegations in the Akufo-Addo administration.

Addressing her, the ex-president said: "Some latter-day party officials have now made it their chore to denigrate me for speaking loudly and forcefully about the wrongs in the NDC when the party was in power.

"Many of these political novices, eager to please their paymasters may be oblivious to the countless times my counsel was treated with contempt.

play Jerry John Rawlings

 

"I cannot lay claim to the position of party founder and spend time criticising another party or institution when my house is burning. Removing the log in my eye is the only way to legitimise any right to expose the speck in another’s."

This year's 31 December Revolution anniversary was marked in Ho in the Volta Region.

play

Several NDC bigwigs attended the event they had virtually boycotted when they were in government only a year ago.

