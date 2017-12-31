Presidential staffer under criticism for mocking unemployed Ghanaians

news

An attempt by a presidential staffer to join the popular "this nonsense should end in 2017" craze on social media has backfired, with some calling her to quit her job.

Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana, in a Facebook post, said desperate youth looking for jobs should stop submitting their CVs to her at public events.

Her comments went viral with some describing it as insensitive, coming weeks after she joined calls for then Deputy Agriculture Minister, William Quaitoo, to resign for making comments against people from the north.

She wrote: “Those of you who usually meet me at events and immediately want to submit your CV for employment, this nonsense should end in 2017."

Now pressure is mounting on her to quit her job following the 'reckless' post.

Below are some comments of Ghanaians: