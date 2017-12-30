Home > News > Politics >

Bond Issuance :  'CHRAJ report vindicate us' -Minority MPs fight media reports


A statement issued by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said contrary to the publication, the CHRAJ report vindicates the minority's position.

play Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader
National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament have described as misleading media reports that said Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been cleared of conflict of interest by the Commission on Human Rights and Administration Justice (CHRAJ).

READ MORE: CHRAJ finds Ofori-Atta breached processes in issuance of $2.25bn bond

The commission was petitioned by Brogya Genfi, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, to investigate the Finance Minister for conflict of interest in the issuance of the $2.25bn bond early this year, saying it was issued to benefit the business interest of the Minister.

CHRAJ in a 140-page report said the allegations of conflict of interest against Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta were unsubstantiated.

It cleared him over allegations of conflict of interest in the issuance of $2.25 billion bonds.

"There was also no evidence before the Commission that there was a personal benefit to the Respondent or his private businesses and other relations,"the report said.

However, in a press statement, Mr Iddrisu said the reports in the media were inaccurate.

He said: “Contrary to some publications on a number of online portals to the effect that the Finance Minister has been cleared of wrongdoing, CHRAJ in its decision agrees largely with our stated position from the very beginning that the bond issuance did not follow due process.

“CHRAJ in its summary of key findings noted several breaches of statutory regulations governing the issuance of bonds and cited the Minister for conduct bordering on criminality.

READ MORE: CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds

“It is the considered position of the Minority that the adverse findings contained in the decision of the CHRAJ vindicate our position that the US$ 2.25 Billion bond issuance was fraught with irregularities and did not comply with Ghanaian law."
The statement further noted the intention of the Minority to engage the media next week to provide details of their position on the outcome of the investigations and consequential matters.

