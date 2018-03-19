570 one-village one-dam to take off in 2018 – Bawumia assures

news

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that all is set for the commencement of the One-village One-dam campaign pledge of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A total of five hundred and seventy (570) dams are to be constructed in the three northern regions this year.

He said construction works will soon start as the rainy season is over.

According to him, the country’s agricultural sector is key to national development, noting that it is an engine of growth to move our economy beyond aid.

Speaking at the annual "Paarigbielle" festival of the chiefs and people of the Tumu Traditional Area in the Upper West Region, on Saturday March 17, 2018, he said a similar number of dams will be constructed across the three northern regions next year, with the dams, together with other interventions in the agric sector, expected to have a great impact on Ghana’s food security and improve the lives of the farming communities.

Citing government's pro-poor policies it has achieved, Dr Bawumia said the construction of the dams was another sign of the government's commitment to fulfilling the campaign promises it made to Ghanaians.

"Along with the Government policy of Planting for Food and Jobs we have also initiated the policy of One Village One Dam and I am glad to note that this policy is taking off this year, and for the three northern regions this year we expect the construction of a total of 570 dams.

"We expect to cut the sod for the commencement of this policy within a few weeks and in Sissala East you will be getting 10 dams this year. In Sissala West you will get 10 dams this year by the Grace of God," he added.

According to him, government is also committed to ensuring value addition in the agriculture sector, and is engaged in discussions with potential investors to add value to such crops as cotton and maize.

"I am aware of the contribution of farmers in the Tumu Traditional Area to the production of cotton and the textile industry in Ghana, especially the establishment of the cotton ginnery at Tumu.

"I am informed that the machines at the ginnery can be made to work again even after being idle for quite some time."

Dr Bawumia continued: "Government is in contact with prospective investors, some of whom have expressed interest in the Tumu Ginnery and we certainly would facilitate the revamping of the Tumu Ginnery as one of the projects in line with our One District, One Factory policy."