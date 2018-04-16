Home > News > Politics >

9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today


Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today

About 25 NDC Ministers were initially accused of this criminal act by the outspoken NPP MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

  Published:
NDC MPs play

NDC MPs
Nine former Ministers of the erstwhile NDC administration under John Mahama are set to face the Criminal Investigations Department today on allegations of receiving double salaries while in government.

The former state employees are expected to face grilling from the CID on the allegations.

However, initial investigations by the CID narrowed the number down to nine Ministers.

Some of the names mentioned are Alban Bagbin, MP for Nadowli West in the Upper West Region; ET Mensah, one of the ‘three wise men’ under Mahama’s presidency and former MP for Ningo Prampram; Haruna Iddrisu, former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and MP for Tamale South.

The rest are Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, former Petroleum Minister and MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region and Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, former Youth and Sports Minister and MP for Odododiodioo Constituency and Former Roads and Highways Minister, Hon. Inusah Fuseini.

