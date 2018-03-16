About 70 Ministers are working for free - Oppong Nkrumah

Home > News > Politics >

He said such Ministers are not earning salaries because they are already being paid as Members of Parliament and he cited himself as an example.

The Deputy Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed that most of the ministers in the Nana Addo led government are not collecting salaries.

He said such Ministers are about seventy (70) because they earn salaries as MPs.

President Akufo-Addo has appointed 110 Ministers to serve under his administration. This decision generated some sort of criticism from a section of Ghanaians arguing that it will have an effect on the public purse.

However, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah thinks otherwise. He said, "Should most of our ministers have been new in government without being MPs, then I would agree we are overspending on them as ministers. These ministers we are talking about, most of them are already MPs".

He said such Ministers are not earning salaries because they are already being paid as Members of Parliament and he cited himself as an example.

“Even though some persons may say the government is spending a huge amount of money on its 110 ministers, but that is not it. Myself I serve as an MP and the same as a minister, however, I have never received any salary for the position as a minister. I do not take anything like house, cars, and others”, he explained.

