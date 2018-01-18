Akufo-Addo belittling committee – Okudzeto

news

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused President Akufo-Addo of undermining the ad hoc committee investigating the cash for seat allegation.

According to Okudzeto who is also a witness in the ongoing probe told Accra-based Starr FM that the President has bastardised the committee and its future report.

“It is prejudicial, it sub judique, you don’t do that. The whole process has been undermined, he has just bastardised the whole special committee’s work, it’s really a sad day for our democracy.”

At the media encounter held on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo described the cash for seat allegation as flimsy and irresponsible.

“In fact, I think that the position that I have taken potentially…could lend me to a lot of problems which is to say that any allegation that is made against any appointee of mine will be investigated.”

“And that opens you up for having to investigate even the flimsiest and irresponsible allegations that are made. …like for instance what is going on in parliament now,” the President said.

I’ll be shocked if Fakhri paid – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said that he will be shocked if the CEO of Dream Realty and Inesfly, Saeed Fakhri paid a $100.000.00 to sit close to him at the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards.

He said that the accusation that expatriate CEOs paid $100.000.00 to sit close to him at the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards in 2017 is incomprehensible.

He cited an example saying Mr Fakhri has been his friend and client for nearly four decades and had personal access to him thus it will be unbelievable if he had to pay such an amount to sit close to him.

“His father was a good friend of my own father and he himself has become a very close personal friend of mine. I know him and I eat in his house. He eats in my house. He has my telephone number. I have his. Even since I became president I have eaten in his house a couple of times. He has also been to my house.”

“I will be amazed if somebody like that, Saeed Fakhri will think that he needs to pay money to come and sit next to me. This is a man who can get me on the telephone any time of his choosing. Who sees me, who comes to my house and whose house I go to,” he added.