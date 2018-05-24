Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo mourns Appiah Menka


President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his deputy, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as former president John Agyekum Kufour and some Ministers of State.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have eulogised the late founding father of the party, Akenten Appiah Menka at his buriaal and thanksgiving service.

Nana Addo described the NPP stalwart as a true patriot of the party and Ghana.

The late businessman’s funeral took place at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) in Kumasi.

READ ALSO: NPP orders flags to fly at half-mast in honour of stalwart

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who read a tribute on behalf of the state, described the late politician as patriotic.

 

He said Appiah Menka served the nation with “honesty and integrity.”

Mr Appiah Menka, a founding father of the governing NPP, died Tuesday, 13 February 2018.

He was 84.

