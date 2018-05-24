Akufo-Addo mourns Appiah Menka

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his deputy, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as former president John Agyekum Kufour and some Ministers of State.
Nana Addo described the NPP stalwart as a true patriot of the party and Ghana.
The late businessman’s funeral took place at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) in Kumasi.
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who read a tribute on behalf of the state, described the late politician as patriotic.
He said Appiah Menka served the nation with “honesty and integrity.”
Mr Appiah Menka, a founding father of the governing NPP, died Tuesday, 13 February 2018.
He was 84.