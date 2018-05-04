Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Minister


The report exonerates the Regional Minister from any wrongdoing in the unfortunate incident of 31st January, 2018, including attempting to pervert the course of justice.

  Published:
Alhassan Suleman play

Alhassan Suleman
President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted the suspension on the Upper West Regional Minister Alhassan Suleman with immediate effect.

Suleman was suspended following an attack on the Upper West Regional offices of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

President Akufo-Addo’s decision, according to a statement from the presidency, is informed by police investigations, for which a report dated 22 February 2018, was submitted to him, after which a “thorough assessment of the report was undertaken”.

In a statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Communications Director at the Presidency said:

Nine persons – Kamal Ismail, Bongaamwini Issahaku, Salifu Seidu Adnan, Abdulai Hakeem, Suglo Nugu, Dakura Peter, Nuhu Mohammed, Kasim Dramani and Issah Salifu – who are alleged to have been responsible for the criminal action, have been arraigned for prosecution, having been charged with the following offences:

1. Conspiracy to commit crime to wit assault contrary to Sections 23 and 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29);

2. Assault contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29);

3. Conspiracy to commit crime to wit threat of harm contrary to Sections 23 and 74 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29);

4. Threat of death contrary to Section 74 of the Criminal Offences Act, 196, (Act 29); 
and

5. Rioting contrary to Section 196 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

