Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Friday


Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Friday

The tour will take the President to all the 10 regions with the Brong Ahafo Region being the first.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to begin a nationwide tour to touch base with Ghanaians from Friday.

The tour will take the President to all the 10 regions with the Brong Ahafo Region being the first.

Nana Addo returned to Ghana on Wednesday evening after a week-long vacation with his wife, kids and grandchildren in the United Kingdom.

Addressing the press after the President’s arrival, Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, disclosed that the President’s vacation was restful and he is poised to begin work Thursday morning by chairing a Cabinet meeting.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

 

The tour is to ascertain the concern of Ghanaians first hand and come up with solutions that will take Ghana forward, Eugene Arhin said.

