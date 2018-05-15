Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientist

news

A Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Amakye Boateng has disclosed that Nana Akufo-Addo will be just a one term President.

Dr. Amakye, who is also a Presidential hopeful said Nana will exit in 2020 because he has so far failed to deliver.

"You see, based on what he is doing, he is a one-term president", he said.

The Political Scientist noted that, he will not go into the dynamics of his statement but listeners of the program should mark his words. ‘Nana Addo is a one-term president’ he echoed.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Minister

Dr. Amakye also said that ex-President John Drmanai Mahama is not the suitable candidate to help the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) capture power in 2020 if voted to be its flagbearer cautioning the party’s delegates not to make that mistake.

When he was asked by the host if the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) 2020 election victory is premised on the fact that President Akufo Addo contests, he responded by saying their chances are slim as it is becoming obvious day-in-day-out that he did not mean most of his promises he made to Ghanaians.