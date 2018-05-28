Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo viewing of Anas expose wrong - Franklin Cudjoe


Akufo-Addo viewing of Anas expose wrong - Franklin Cudjoe

Akufo-Addo after viewing excerpts of the video ordered the arrest of the President of the GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

  • Published:
Franklin Cudjoe play

Franklin Cudjoe
The President and co-founder of policy think tank Imani Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe has said that showing the yet-to-be-released documentary by journalist Anas to President Akufo is wrong.

He said by showing it to President because his name came up in the investigative video isn't fair to all the other parties involved.

President Akufo-Addo had the privilege of watching this new expose titled "Number 12", which is meant to bring to light the rot in Ghana football last week.

Franklin-Cudjoe play

Franklin-Cudjoe

 

Mr Nyantakyi is reported to have used the name of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice to negotiate a deal in the yet-to-be-screened video.

But Cudjoe, speaking on Accra based Citi FM thinks the move is wrong and unfair,

“I’m not questioning motives; I’m just saying that the way this thing plays out is different when there is an executive viewing where top leaders in the country together with the presidency and his ministers were watching, it gives it some level of authenticity", he said.

“I don’t think the judges got this snip preview or even the persons who were affected by the judges’ decision got previews of the video,” Mr Cudjoe added.

Mr. Cudjoe argued that the move will allow the president and those indicted in the video more time to prepare their defence.

