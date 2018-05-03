Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns

Peter Amewu accused Mahama as a 'conman' for comments he made to NDC supporters on galamsey in Kumasi over the weekend.
He said Amewu's conduct is reprehensible and not in conformity of being a Minsiter.
"To him, the Minister chose to "insult" the former President because of his desire to serve his leaders, asking "John Amewu, is he a technocrat or Politician? Nah, I want to know this; for him to have come out and say that President Mahama is a conman. You see, because of our desire to lap at the feet of leaders, we intend to insult others and then when we have lost elections; we come back and say we are sorry”, he said.
READ ALSO: Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining
Peter Amewu accused Mahama as a 'conman' for comments he made to NDC supporters on galamsey in Kumasi over the weekend.
Amewu, who said he previously held the former president in high esteem, however said not even a sheet of paper on the issue was left behind by the erstwhile Mahama administration, describing the ex-president, also as a failure unfit to be advising a working government.
Allotey Jacobs told journalist Kwame Sefa-Kayi on Peace FM that: "He’ll live to regret”.
Allotey therefore encouraged "President Mahama that, on every Unity Walk platform, issues concerning the State – the welfare of the people – he should say it . . . We will not listen to what the NPP will be saying because Ghanaians seem to have now regretted voting President Mahama out".