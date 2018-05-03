Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns

news

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region, Allotey Jacobs has said the Minister of Lands and Water Resources, Peter Amewu will regret for insulting ex-President John Mahama.

He said Amewu's conduct is reprehensible and not in conformity of being a Minsiter.

"To him, the Minister chose to "insult" the former President because of his desire to serve his leaders, asking "John Amewu, is he a technocrat or Politician? Nah, I want to know this; for him to have come out and say that President Mahama is a conman. You see, because of our desire to lap at the feet of leaders, we intend to insult others and then when we have lost elections; we come back and say we are sorry”, he said.

Peter Amewu accused Mahama as a 'conman' for comments he made to NDC supporters on galamsey in Kumasi over the weekend.

Amewu, who said he previously held the former president in high esteem, however said not even a sheet of paper on the issue was left behind by the erstwhile Mahama administration, describing the ex-president, also as a failure unfit to be advising a working government.

Allotey Jacobs told journalist Kwame Sefa-Kayi on Peace FM that: "He’ll live to regret”.

Allotey therefore encouraged "President Mahama that, on every Unity Walk platform, issues concerning the State – the welfare of the people – he should say it . . . We will not listen to what the NPP will be saying because Ghanaians seem to have now regretted voting President Mahama out".