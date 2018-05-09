news

Musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus, is calling on the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investigate Deputy Director of the Ghana Tourist Development Company (GTDC), Blakofe known in real life as Oheneba Akua Manfo.

Blakofe has resigned from her post over an alleged 'chop chop' at the company.

The former television and radio presenter decision on her Facebook page, indicated that people at the company are not working but rather interested in travelling and taking per diems.

She said she took the bold decision to resign because she "wanted to work, and not travel and take per diems."

She wrote: "Has she, has she not? Yes people I have officially resigned as Deputy CEO, Ghana Tourist Development Company, effective end of this month."

She expressed her profound appreciation to Nana Addo for the opportunity but expressed regret that her team she was to work with had a different mind set.

But Kwame A-Plus said she must be investigated.

"Dear Nana, I am told she resigned because of serious chop chop that is going on there. Let Martin Amidu investigate them. I have a correspondent in every WhatsApp group in Ghana. The screenshots I get a day can fill Legon library From flagstaff house to NDC to NPP groups. Please if you want to be my correspondent in a WhatsApp group let me know wae Hahahahaha #Halfmanhalfbosom," he posted on his Facebook page.