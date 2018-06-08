Anas asked Nyantakyi for a 'bribe' - Kennedy Agyapong

news

The outspoken Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has once again alleged that ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt.

He said Anas blackmailed Ghana Football President Kwesi Nyantakyi to give him money in order to destroy the story in his expose that caught many Ghanaian football officials engaging in corrupt activities.

"Anas isn’t genuine as you people think, I tell you; he is an extortionist, a blackmailer and evil who is destroying people’s lives when he is doing worse things than the people he’s caused to be dismissed from the jobs”, he said.

Agyapong has been on a one-man crusade in questioning the methods and integrity of Anas. He has claimed that Anas is not someone that has to be celebrated, but rather, condemned.

“He [Anas] had said at Roman Ridge [a suburb of Accra] that if Nyantakyi gave him money, he will take it and kill the case”, Ken alleged.

The Member of Parliament also said he is currently out of the country and immediately he returns he will premier a video of Anas caught on tape collecting a $50,000 bribe.

Among other allegations, Mr Agyapong also claims that Anas had investigated some judges in Kumasi but has failed to show the outcome of same because he was paid not to.