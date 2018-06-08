Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Anas asked Nyantakyi for a 'bribe' - Kennedy Agyapong


More Allegations Anas asked Nyantakyi for a 'bribe' in order to 'kill' the investigation - Agyapong

“He [Anas] had said at Roman Ridge [a suburb of Accra] that if Nyantakyi gave him money, he will take it and kill the case”, Ken alleged.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ken Agyapong and Anas play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The outspoken Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has once again alleged that ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is corrupt.

He said Anas blackmailed Ghana Football President Kwesi Nyantakyi to give him money in order to destroy the story in his expose that caught many Ghanaian football officials engaging in corrupt activities.

"Anas isn’t genuine as you people think, I tell you; he is an extortionist, a blackmailer and evil who is destroying people’s lives when he is doing worse things than the people he’s caused to be dismissed from the jobs”, he said.

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo has sold all his family properties - Nyantakyi claims

Agyapong has been on a one-man crusade in questioning the methods and integrity of Anas. He has claimed that Anas is not someone that has to be celebrated, but rather, condemned.

“He [Anas] had said at Roman Ridge [a suburb of Accra] that if Nyantakyi gave him money, he will take it and kill the case”, Ken alleged.

Ken Agyapong play

 

The Member of Parliament also said he is currently out of the country and immediately he returns he will premier a video of Anas caught on tape collecting a $50,000 bribe.

Among other allegations, Mr Agyapong also claims that Anas had investigated some judges in Kumasi but has failed to show the outcome of same because he was paid not to.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Dismissed CEOs: Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands Dismissed CEOs Probe sacked BOST MD – Minority demands
#Number12: GFA has a stronger legal case than gov’t – Ayine #Number12 GFA has a stronger legal case than gov’t – Ayine
Confusion: Asuogyaman NPP Executives threaten resignation over dismissal of GPHA boss Confusion Asuogyaman NPP Executives threaten resignation over dismissal of GPHA boss
Special Prosecutor: My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu Special Prosecutor My office will not investigate Nyantakyi and GFA - Martin Amidu
Presidential Tour: Akufo-Addo tours Western Region today Presidential Tour Akufo-Addo tours Western Region today
Misnomer: Dissolving GFA is illegal - Mahama Ayariga warns Misnomer Dissolving GFA is illegal - Mahama Ayariga warns

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose 12: Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia Anas Expose 12 Anas exposé recipe for coup d'etat - Asiedu Nketia
Anas Expose 12: Government dissolves GFA Anas Expose 12 Government dissolves GFA
Anas Exposé: Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Akufo-Addo has sold all his family properties - Nyantakyi claimsbullet
2 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi fingers Kennedy Agyapong in $2bn loan roads dealbullet
3 Anas Exposé Majority Leader must be ‘mad’ to support Anas – Ken Agyapongbullet
4 Anas Exposé Nana Addo denies 'false' Nyantakyi claims; says he's...bullet
5 Controversies Nana Addo sacks BOST MD, Alfred Obeng Boatengbullet
6 Special Prosecutor My office will not investigate Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Anas Exposé Parliament is cheap and useless to have Osei...bullet
8 Special Prosecutor MMT scandal will be investigated soon -...bullet
9 Anas Expose Mahama never took $8m bribe as alleged by...bullet
10 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for latenessbullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet

Politics

#Number12 Ghana needs the Holy Spirit – Oko Vanderpuye
Kennedy Agyapong
'Useless Parliament' Minority drags Kennedy Agyapong to Privileges Committee
June 4 Revolution Anita Desoso rejects bleaching claims; says it’s Holy Ghost anointing
Former President John Mahama
Shots Mahama calls out Multimedia for their distasteful propaganda against him