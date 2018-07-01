news

All hell broke loose in the offices of a popular radio station in Accra as award-winning undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and MP for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, met each other on their way to separate interviews.

The incident which occurred in the offices of Adom FM saw both men who are practically part of the most talked-about personalities in the country at the moment walk in and out of the studios of the station.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong was seen being hailed for his recently premiered exposé, ‘Who watches the watchman’; a piece which is expected to expose Anas as being corrupt.

Anas was seen being escorted out of the building flanked by security personnel. On his way out, other colleague journalists of his took selfies with him as he was seen having a brief word with someone.

Watch video above...