Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat gaffe

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

It appears anytime General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia walks out of town, he adds a touch of creativity to his appearance.

Some few years ago, Asiedu Nketia debuted his infamous winter coat.

This time, he has changed to wear an oversized 'guarantee' shoe.

READ MORE: NDC won't legalise same-sex marriage – Asiedu Nketia

He wore the shoe in London to attend a meeting with the UK & Ireland Chapter of the party as part of the party's reorganisation.

He was in the company of former President John Mahama among some party bigwigs.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu must not use his job to witch-hunt - NDC cautions

Asiedu Nketia is in trouble again for his dead fashion sense.

His shoe has been mocked on social media as oversized.