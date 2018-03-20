Asiedu Nketia wears oversized shoe after winter coat gaffe

Asiedu Nketia is in trouble again for his dead fashion sense.
Some few years ago, Asiedu Nketia debuted his infamous winter coat.
This time, he has changed to wear an oversized 'guarantee' shoe.
READ MORE: NDC won't legalise same-sex marriage – Asiedu Nketia
He wore the shoe in London to attend a meeting with the UK & Ireland Chapter of the party as part of the party's reorganisation.
He was in the company of former President John Mahama among some party bigwigs.
READ ALSO: Martin Amidu must not use his job to witch-hunt - NDC cautions
His shoe has been mocked on social media as oversized.