Bawumia thinks about economy that's why he fell sick


Revelations Bawumia wasn't sleeping because of economic challenges - Majority leader

According to Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Dr Bawumia is fixing the ailing economy and putting in place the right policies

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has revealed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia fell sick because he sleeps for only three hours.

According to him, Dr Bawumia is fixing the ailing economy and putting in place the right policies that will achieve that objective and that made him fell sick.

He said Bawumia used to keep work routines as rigorous as the Vice President.

"I have learnt a lesson…not least informed by what happened to our Vice President.

"I have an average sleeping time of about four, four and a half hours but Bawumia was just managing three hours. Three hours on the average," he said.

"Bawumia is a very diligent person, he is head of the Economic Management Team who has to be ahead of his own compatriots and he doesn’t want any half-half business, that’s Vice President Bawumia, you know," Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu said in an interview.

Dr. Bawumia traveled to the UK in February to seek medical attention after he complained of not feeling too well.

He went on to spend 12 days in the UK as part of his medical leave, before returning to Ghana.

The Majority leader speaking on the health of the vice president said, Bawumia has been advised by the doctors not to stress himself.

"I think his doctors have advised that he slows down a bit. The other time I was discussing with him he said he will now try and do five hours or four and half hours," he added.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

